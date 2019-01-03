Thousands bid tearful adieu to Simon Britto

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thousands thronged Ernakulam Town Hall on Wednesday to pay their last respects to CPM leader and former MLA Simon Britto Rodrigues who passed away on Monday. The body of 64-year-old Britto was later handed over to Ernakulam Medical College for medical research.

It was on Tuesday night the body was brought to his residence at Vaduthala. It was kept there for the public to pay homage till 10.30 am. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Ministers E P Jayarajan, T M Thomas Isaac, Kadakampally Surendran, J Mercykutty Amma, CPM state secretariat member K J Thomas, state committee member M V Jayarajan and actor Mammootty visited the residence of Britto.

At around 10.30 am, Britto’s body was taken in procession to Ernakulam Town Hall. Britto is survived by his wife and daughter.