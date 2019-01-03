Home Cities Kochi

Towards a hunger-free society

It is not uncommon to find displaced people in society who struggle to satisfy their hunger. 

Published: 03rd January 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is not uncommon to find displaced people in society who struggle to satisfy their hunger.  To work towards this cause, the Jwala Foundation in association with College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, is organising a material collection drive ‘Nidhi- Rice Against Hunger’ to uplift the unprivileged.

With the aim of creating a hunger-free society,  the Jwala Foundation was initiated by Aswathy Jwala who wanted to provide food and shelter to the needy and elderly. “Like our previous initiatives, we decided to associate with CET students to collect materials such as rice, green gram and yellow lentil. We decided to undertake this collection drive with the support of the college students as we found they were willing to contribute for the cause,” said Aswathy.

The students have already started collecting food materials along with blankets and bedsheets as part of Nidhi, an initiative by them to share a handful of love and joy to those in need. Aswathy says, “The date for handing over the materials to the needy is not yet fixed but the students have been able to collect a good number of materials. We plan to associate more with college students in the upcoming days for carrying out other initiatives.”

