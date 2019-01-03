Home Cities Kochi

Waiting for a change, metre by metre

Shops selling autorickshaw equipments in the city are witnessing heavy rush following the state government's decision to increase minimum fares for autorickshaws.

Published: 03rd January 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

The autorickshaws lined up in front of a shop

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Shops selling autorickshaw equipments in the city are witnessing heavy rush following the state government's decision to increase minimum fares for autorickshaws. Auto drivers are also queuing up at the legal metrology department to configure the meters.

Harish V, an auto driver in the city, waited for more than three hours in front of an auto instrument shop at Kakkanad in the morning hours on Wednesday to change the configuration of the meter. "Since the legal metrology has granted me the verification stamp for my auto rickshaw in March the previous year, I have time till March to get the revised meters. There is huge rush in front of shops which might make it difficult for me to get the configured metres anytime soon," said Harish.Meanwhile, shops in the city which sell autorickshaw appliances are also experiencing a boom in business.

With only around five such licensed shops in the city, the demand is very high. "We experience an increase in our sales during every fare revision. There are only around five licensed shops in the city including Kakkanad, Kaloor, and Kadavanthra. We are expecting more sales in the future," said Renjith John, Noble Auto Instruments, Elamakkara. Thousands of autos are plying in the city and autorickshaw drivers and owners are making a beeline to the shops. "Keeping in mind the heavy rush which is expected in the coming days, I have revised the meter rates," said Majumdar, another auto driver.

Meanwhile, the legal metrology department is all geared up to finish the fare revision in autorickshaws at the earliest. "In order to speed up the rate revision procedures of the autorickshaws and taxis, we are planning to launch camps in several parts of the city," said R Rammohan, Deputy Controller, Legal Metrology.

It was on December that the state government decided to revise the minimum fare of autorickshaws to Rs 25. "As per the rules of the legal metrology, the verification process of the vehicles are divided into four quarters with three months each (A, B, C, and D). Since we are short of manpower, we are prioritising the autorickshaws as of now. Over 100 autorickshaws are given approval daily," said Manoj Kumar, Assistant Controller, Central Laboratory. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp