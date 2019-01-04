A few pockets of local resistance show the way forward to curb hartals

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a land where political parties and religious organisations are able to terrorise people according to their whims and fancies, a few small towns in the district buck the trend with their sustained local resistance to frequented calls for hartals. Pulluvazhy and Vallam are two villages situated near Perumbavoor in Ernakulam that have been able to resist the social menace for the past two decades. “No such strikes have been able to paralyse lives in these villages for over two decades. It was a unanimous decision by the public, and it has made life much more comfortable for the people,” said Mithun Mohan, a hotelier at Pulluvazhy.

Ambalappady in Kunnathunadu panchayat in Ernakulam has also joined the bandwagon recently with its decision to boycott calls for hartals. It set an example for nearby areas and soon another village, Peringala, too decided to follow suit. Since shops are open and vehicles free to ply, people from neighbouring villages rely on these small towns to procure essential items during shutdowns.

The pineapple-town of Vazhakulam, was the most recent town to join the No-Hartal movement. Vazhakulam Merchants’ Association president Thomas Varghese said they have arrived at a consensus with organisations to shut shop only when the protest marches are carried out.

“This deal has made sure shops remain shut only for a few lean hours in the morning. But, lack of transportation facilities and markets elsewhere, the traders end up with excess inventory for the next day. He added losses mount up to `50,00,000 lakh as they encounter an inevitable price drop the following day due to excessive supply in the market.