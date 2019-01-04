Home Cities Kochi

Anti-hartal sentiments gaining ground as several shops remain open

Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla during his visit to Broadway, to encourage traders to open shops on hartal day | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The anti-hartal sentiment is gaining root in Kochi as numerous shops in the city remained open on hartal day since morning. Even traders union leaders approached shops in the city to encourage traders to open their establishments.District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla visited Broadway, one of the busiest business avenues in Kochi, to encourage traders to open shops on hartal day. In response, several shops remained open. “We cannot afford hartals every month.

Last month, there were two hartals. This month, there will be a two-day strike next week. People who are calling hartals don’t have anything to lose. We have invested huge money in the business and pay hefty rent every month. We will open shops even during the strike announced next week,” Thomas, a shop owner in Broadway, said.

Unlike the usual hartal day, there were several hotels, supermarkets, grocery shops which remained open in Kaloor, Palarivattom, Edappally and Kadavanthra areas from the morning. Several shops in Kaloor market were open from the morning. However, shops were shut down for a few hours when hartal supporters carried out protest rallies at various parts of the city. 

“If the private transport buses operated, then business would have been usual. People having private vehicle reached the shops. But business was dull compared to normal days. The private buses should also operate which will help to overcome the impact of hartal,” a shop owner in Kaloor market said.The companies, especially in the IT sector, were operational on hartal day. The government offices were also opened at different parts of the city. Private vehicles were on the road in large numbers. Several autorickshaws and taxies were operational in Kochi. Online food delivery was also active in the city.

S Gopakumar, president of Better Kochi Response Group which is also part of the Joint Action Council Against Hartal (JACAH), said it is encouraging to see several traders denouncing hartal and opening the shops. If the protesters did not close the shops forcefully, more establishments could have remained open in Kochi. “It is good people are daring to denounce the hartal. Since the hartal was announced in short duration, JACAH could not come out with campaigns against this hartal. We will come up against the general strike next week so the public does not get affected. Some of the private buses in Aluva operated in the morning,” he said.

JACAH will be conducting a meeting in Kochi in which representatives of around 45 organisation will take part on Friday. “The meeting will concentrate on the impact of Thursday’s hartal and action to be taken for the general strike next week,” Gopakumar said.Raju P Nair, who spearheads ‘Say No To Hartal’ campaign, also said there has been a change in the mindset of the public towards hartal.

“The number of vehicles on Kochi roads is a clear indication that people are against the hartal. At the railway stations, several autorickshaws were running. Due to this, people could reach different parts of the city easily. We will try to convince the private bus operators to operate services to minimise the impact of hartal in future,” he said.

