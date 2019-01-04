Home Cities Kochi

Kochi-Muziris Biennale portrays art above all classes: NITI CEO Amitabh Kant

Subhashini Ali, president of the All India Democratic Women’s Association said that Biennale is an inspiration for every budding artist rich with creative ideas. 

KOCHI:  Kochi-Muziris Biennale demolishes the general notion that art is for the elite and that thought-provoking exhibits cater only to the upper crust of society, said Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog on Thursday, after visiting Aspinwall House venue.“The Biennale truly represents India’s soft power because it brings out the best of this country’s art, culture and a variety of creativity even while hosting a lot of works from abroad,” he said. 

Subhashini Ali, president of the All India Democratic Women’s Association said that Biennale is an inspiration for every budding artist rich with creative ideas. “It is delighting to see a cross-section of society here as visitors: youngsters, the aged, middle class, local people, those from abroad,” said Subhashini 

Apart from making priceless contributions to the world of art, the Kochi Biennale Foundation has maintained world-class standard in curation and ways of exhibiting the artworks besides holding cultural programs alongside it, she added. 

Sharvari Deshpande, a third year student of painting with the varsity, said she was “really overwhelmed” by the exhibits. Her batch-mate Narendra spoke of the fresh dimensions a work of art gains in the socio-political scenario of the place that hosts it. 

