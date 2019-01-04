Hartal spoils the first day of IITM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The three-day India International Travel Mart (IITM), Kochi edition, which began at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Thursday, wore a deserted look as hartal spoiled the first day’s participation.

The event organised by Sphere Travelmedia and Exhibitions will continue till Saturday. “All the stalls remained empty and the venue looked deserted,” said one of the participants.

IITM is aimed at showcasing a variety of destinations from different spheres such as pilgrimages, adventures, culture and heritage, beaches and hills. The event has over 150 participants from over seven countries and over 20 Indian states. The participants include travel agents and tour operators, DMC, hotels and resorts, national tourist organisations, cruises, airlines and online travel portals.

Meanwhile, Sphere Travelmedia director Sanjay Hakhu said, India in spite of the present business environment is fast emerging as one of the most interesting and productive countries for the travel trade industry both for leisure and business travel. “A combination of factors is responsible for the growth and demand for travel trends from India. The visitor profile is on a B2B and B2C format and will have over 15,000 buyers over three days,” he said.

Tourism studies and trends indicate that the year 2019 -2020 will see more than 20 million Indian tourists embanking on overseas travel and with the advent of low-cost international airfares and holiday packages that are available on monthly instalments payable over a period of time. International travel is no longer a luxury, a press release by the organisers said.

Rohit Hangal, director and co-founder, Sphere Travelmedia, said domestic travel is the backbone of India’s tourism portfolio with an estimated 561 million domestic tourist visits. With the rapid economic development taking place in the country and availability of greater disposable income combined with affordable holiday packages, tourism in India is increasing steadily and acts as a catalyst for the economic growth in view of its wide-ranging linkage effects and multiple impacts.