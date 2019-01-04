Home Cities Kochi

It’s CM, not thantri who defied SC verdict: Sabarimala Karma Samithi

SKS national general secretary S J R Kumar said the women who entered the shrine were not devotees but activists.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Dismissing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s allegation that Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru has defied the Supreme Court verdict on the entry of women to the hill shrine, Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS) said it was the Chief Minister who defied the order by facilitating the entry of activists.

“The Supreme Court verdict specifically said the temple shall be open for all sections of Hindus.However, the government gave protection to members of other religious communities and activists who themselves declared they were not devotees but atheists. The two women, who entered the shrine on Wednesday, had said they were not devotees but activists. They did not trek Sabarimala and arrived without ‘irumudikettu’,” said SKS national general secretary S J R Kumar. 

He said Pinarayi Vijayan has proved to be hardhearted by claiming that the reason for the death of Chandran Unnithan, who died of stone pelting by CPM men during a protest march at Pandalam, was heart attack. The postmortem report has confirmed that he died of head injury. The CPM men pelted stones at the devotees from the top of the party office.

The fact that they had collected stones on top of the building proves that the attack on the devotees was planned, said Kumar. He said the SKS will present the video clipping of CPM men pelting stone at the protest march as evidence before the Supreme Court. “We will launch a nationwide campaign to expose Pinarayi Vijayan’s attempts to create communal discord at Sabarimala. His links with the Maoists should be investigated. He is not fit to continue as the Chief Minister and we will expose him,” said Kumar.

Sabarimala Karma Samithi

