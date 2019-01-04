Home Cities Kochi

Ensure compensation before NH land acquisition, says MLA Hibi Eden

Hibi Eden said he had suggested to the government and NHAI officers to introduce elevated highway by which hassles regarding land acquisition can be avoided.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Hibi Eden MLA on Wednesday demanded that the government should assure rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package before initiating land acquisition for NH 66(formerly NH 17) widening from Edappally to Moothakunnam. At a press conference, the MLA claimed that there is some vested interest behind the land acquisition procedure.

Hibi Eden said he had suggested to the government and NHAI officers to introduce elevated highway by which hassles regarding land acquisition can be avoided. However, the authorities decided not to adopt elevated highway at this stretch.

“We are not against the 45-metre highway. However, the government should ensure that compensation under R&R package is given as part of the land acquisition. The people residing at both side of the highway had already given up their land for the NH widening. People cannot be troubled further. Earlier they received a meagre amount as compensation,” he said.

He alleged factual error in the study carried out about land acquisition.

“According to the NHAI, only 325 houses and 125 shops have to be shifted as part of the widening. In Edappally alone, there will be more than 50 shops functioning at both sides of the NH. A fund of Rs 585 crores is expected for the road widening. However, more than three times of the expected amount is required for the land acquisition alone,” he said. 

land acquisition

