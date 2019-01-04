Sporadic violence during hartal in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from various parts of the district during the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by Sabarimala Karma Samiti to protest against the entry of two women below the age of 50 years in Sabarimala shrine on Thursday. Protest marches and forcible closure of shops were reported from Broadway, Aluva, North Paravur, Perumbavoor, Kalady, Muvattupuzha and Kothamangalam. The protesters took out marches at various places across the district. Though KSRTC buses kept off the roads, private vehicles, both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, were seen plying.

Meanwhile, the police took 159 persons into preventive custody. In Kochi city, 73 persons were in preventive arrest while 63 persons were arrested and 12 taken into preventive custody in Ernakulam Rural. According to the police officers, 30 cases were registered on charges of manhandling police officers and unlawful assembly in connection with the protests. Ten persons who attempted to shut the shops in Kaloor market were arrested while 40 persons arrested in Kalamassery.

A tense situation prevailed at Aluva market for several hours on Thursday when a gang of protesters began forcibly closing shops and other commercial establishments from 10.30 am. A clash broke out between the protesters, who attempted to close down shops, and those opposing the hartal, including LDF workers. Following the scuffle, the protesters started pelting stones. A few persons sustained injuries in the stone pelting.

However, the police intervened and managed the situation. As many as 250 protesters were booked in connection with the incident while about 100 persons who resisted the attempt to shut down the shops also were booked. Meanwhile, two persons came in a motorcycle and pelted stones at the CPM area committee office in Alangad. Protesters pelted stones at Vadakkekara police station also. Though cases were registered in both incidents, there were no arrests so far.

The Perumbavoor police arrested 14 persons in connection with unleashing attack against police officers and blocking the public road. According to the officers, several police officers, including Perumbavoor CI Byju Paulose, sustained injuries.

A protest march by Sabarimala Karma Samiti workers at 5.30 pm turned violent when the protesters attempted to destroy the flagpost of the CPM near the Government Hospital and attacked the police officers on duty with lethal weapons. They pelted stones at Perumbavoor Range Toddy Tappers Union Office also.

A group of BJP-Sabarimala Karma Samiti workers attempted to clash with the police at Kaloor after the march. Ernakulam ACP K Laljy managed the situation and removed the protesters from the spot after taking them into custody. The protesters ransacked a Milma booth owned by K J Raveendran in Puthenvelikkara.

Sabarimala:‘CM harbouring enmity towards devotees’

Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan follows the way of violence and not of peace, UDF convener Benny Behanan has said. “The stand of the Chief Minister employing enmity towards the devotees would deteriorate the secular fabric of the state,” he said here on Thursday. Behanan was addressing a protest march organised by the UDF. DCC president T J Vinodh, Mayor Soumini Jain and other leaders took part.