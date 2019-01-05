751 residents in Kochi no longer to be called landless as Minister gives them land deeds

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Around 751 residents from seven taluks in the district will no longer be called landless. At a function held at Thirkkakara Community Hall on Friday, the status of these residents changed from being landless to landowners after the Revenue Minister gave them the deeds. In the past two-and-hal- years, around 2001 deeds have been distributed in the district.

According to a district administration officer, this is the sixth such function to be held in the district. "During the function, around 358 normal deeds, 223 LT deeds, 112 devaswom deeds, 55 enam deeds and three possession documents were distributed among the beneficiaries," said the officer.

The 167 families living in Vaduthala Janakeeya Road Colony were also given land deeds. According to the Revenue Minister E Chandrashekhar, the government aims to hand over land deeds to around 1,05,000 people by the end of January. "This is a huge achievement for the government that is just two-and-a-half years old. Such a big target could be achieved due to the state government's dedicated pursuance of its promise to provide land to the landless," said the minister.

He said, "Kerala is the only state in the country to have 82 lakh landowners. However, even now there are many people who don't own land. The reasons are many," he said. However, the government is trying to expedite the process, he added.

The minister has directed the district administration to organise another 'pattya mela' in the district by June. According to the district administration, around 190 LA deeds, 57 LT deeds, 26 devaswom deeds and 20 enam deeds were distributed to those from Kanayannur taluk.

In Kochi taluk, eight people got LA deeds, 22 LT deeds, 19 devaswom deeds and 35 were given enam deeds. Two LA deeds, 10 LT deeds and 20 devaswom deeds were given to those from Paravur taluk. In Aluva taluk, 23 LA, 32 LT and 11 devaswom deeds were distributed. In Kunnathunadu 53 people got LA deeds, 35 LT deeds, 16 devaswom deeds and three were handed over possession documents.Around 26 LA deeds, 37 LT deeds and 18 devaswom deeds were handed over to people from Muvattupuzha taluk. Kothamangalam 56 LA deeds, 22 LT deeds and two devaswom deeds were handed over.