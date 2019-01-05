Space under Railway Over Bridges:  A revenue model overlooked

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when Kochi is struggling to develop systematic parking lots and arterial routes, the space under the Railway Over Bridges (RoBs) and flyovers are overlooked and underutilised. Instead, they are the storehouse of construction waste and a hub of anti-social elements.While other metros scientifically utilise the spots as public spaces and for other amenities, decision makers in Kochi are even unaware of such a possibility. Express takes a look into the matter

Thammanam-Pulleppady RoB

Empty bottles of alcohol and other waste materials have been dumped under the Pulleppady Bridge. The spot is also a hangout of drug peddlers. Kochi Corporation's plan to take over the bridge from Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK) to do away with the toll and build shops is yet to reach a consensus. "RBDCK has asked for Rs 50 lakh to complete the process. Due to financial constraints, we have approached the MD seeking reduction of the amount. But, other than constructing shops, we haven't decided on anything else," said Gracy Joseph, chairperson, Corporation Standing Committee for Development.

North RoB

Despite reconstruction, the North RoB is still an underutilised spot. The space under the bridge has been encroached by migrant labourers and illegal activities thrive here. "Drug menace and flesh business are very much prevalent here. The lack of a follow-up project after the Metro work has aided the anti-social elements," said an activist.However, Corporation has plans to rehabilitate shop owners who were evicted for the reconstruction. "Now, the shop owners are functioning near the Libra Hotel. As we constructing Women’s Hostel on the plot, they will be reinstated to the area soon," said Gracy.

South RoB

Despite being highlighted many times, the condition hasn't changed one bit at South Rail Over Bridge. The space under it is a dump yard of unused vehicles. "Other than relaying the road, the Corporation has no plans here. Drug peddling is rampant here as well," said Mahesh, a resident.

Ponnurunni RoB

The RoB constructed by RBDCK has been a great relief to commuters since its opening in 2014. But, the space under it is unused. "We have no plans to develop the area. As it is a government project, funding from an MLA or a similar authority is needed to revamp the stretch. Even if an NGO come up with a project, we have to check before approving it," said an RBDCK official.

Palarivattom flyover

The spacious area under the Palarivattom flyover at Alichuvadu is a storehouse of unused construction materials, besides the home of crawlies."RBDCK constructed the flyover and is yet to hand over the stretch to us. Like the Edappally-Vyttila stretch developed by Kochi Corporation, it is possible to develop the area," said an NHAI official.

Successful Models

Matunga's Tulpule flyover - Mumbai

The area under the Tulpule Flyover on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Matunga, Mumbai, was a hangout zone for hawkers, gamblers and drug addicts. With Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's approval, residents transformed the stretch with crowd-sourced funds and hired private security to look after it.

Veeranapalya Flyover,Outer Ring Road - Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike partnered with The Ugly Indian, a volunteer group and launched 'Adopt-a-flyover' project to allow corporates to beautify the spaces. It changed the under space below Veeranapalya flyover which was once a dumping yard. L&T Technology Services adopted the area under CSR initiative and converted into a green space.