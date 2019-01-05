‘Cochin Monsoon Marathon’ against drug abuse on January 12

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Cochin Monsoon Marathon, Run Against Drugs’ organised by the Excise Department’s Kerala De-addiction Mission ‘Vimukthi’ will be held on January 12. “The half marathon is conducted with the aim to create awareness about the dangers posed by narcotic substances and its widespread use, especially among youths,” Excise Commissioner Rishi Raj Singh told reporters here. Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan will flag off the marathon.

Over 10,000 participants are expected to take part in the marathon, which will have the cooperation and participation of Coast Guard, Navy, Intelligence, Kerala Police and Narcotic Agency Cell.“The marathon which was slated to be held on August 12 was postponed due to the floods. Recently, we convened a meeting which was attended by officers from various sectors and departments, including Navy and Intelligence. They have agreed to participate and offer us all support,” said Rishi Raj Singh.

The marathon will start from Maharaja’s College Ground and will pass through MG Road, Thevara, Naval Base, Willingdon Island, before returning via the same route. It will be conducted under different categories and people belonging to all age groups, including the transgender community and differently abled, can take part in the run.

“Student Police Cadets, NCC, NSS and more than 150 students from the Excise Academy and Research Centre will take part in the marathon. Starting this year the marathon will be held every year,” said Chandra Palan K, Excise Deputy Commissioner.