Home Cities Kochi

‘Cochin Monsoon Marathon’ against drug abuse on January 12

 ‘Cochin Monsoon Marathon, Run Against Drugs’ organised by the Excise Department’s Kerala De-addiction Mission ‘Vimukthi’ will be held on January 12. 

Published: 05th January 2019 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  ‘Cochin Monsoon Marathon, Run Against Drugs’ organised by the Excise Department’s Kerala De-addiction Mission ‘Vimukthi’ will be held on January 12. “The half marathon is conducted with the aim to create awareness about the dangers posed by narcotic substances and its widespread use, especially among youths,” Excise Commissioner Rishi Raj Singh told reporters here. Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan will flag off the marathon.  

Over 10,000 participants are expected to take part in the marathon, which will have the cooperation and participation of Coast Guard, Navy, Intelligence, Kerala Police and Narcotic Agency Cell.“The marathon which was slated to be held on August 12 was postponed due to the floods. Recently, we convened a meeting which was attended by officers from various sectors and departments, including Navy and Intelligence. They have agreed to participate and offer us all support,” said Rishi Raj Singh. 

The marathon will start from Maharaja’s College Ground and will pass through MG Road, Thevara, Naval Base, Willingdon Island, before returning via the same route. It will be conducted under different categories and people belonging to all age groups, including the transgender community and differently abled, can take part in the run. 

“Student Police Cadets, NCC, NSS and more than 150 students from the Excise Academy and Research Centre will take part in the marathon. Starting this year the marathon will be held every year,” said Chandra Palan K, Excise Deputy Commissioner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp