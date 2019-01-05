Excise Dept registers 7,573 NDPS cases in 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: According to the statistics of the Excise department, a total of 7,573 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases were registered by the department last year in Kerala. Out of the cases registered, 7,802 people were arrested for drug trafficking and related offenses in the state. “While considering the number of cases nationwide, Kerala comes second in drug trafficking,” said Rishi Raj Singh, Excise Commissioner, on Friday.

One of the main reasons for Kochi becoming a major hub of drug traffickers is transportation via sea-route facilities. “Majority of the drugs brought into Kochi are not for consumption, but it is for transportation. The sea-route transportation to East Asian countries are much easier through sea rather than air,” said Singh.

Over Rs 1,000 crore worth tobacco products and drugs were seized by the Excise Department last year. The medical shops selling painkillers and tablets, including Lorazepham, Maxgolin, and Nitrazepam, without a doctor’s prescription is a serious issue. “There should be a mechanism to tackle the medical shops selling these drugs without prescription,” he said.

Meanwhile, the department along with the support of the Health Department is fully geared to create awareness in the state. “Counselling centres and de-addiction centres are receiving many cases daily related to drug usage,” said Chandra Palan K, Excise Deputy Commissioner.

Excise Commissioner while addressing the media also said Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) will soon receive an advanced scanner to put an end to transporting drugs through air. “While conversing with my friend Rajesh Chambra, Chief of Bureau, Civil Aviation, he said soon all the international airports will be getting advanced scanners which will help more drug seizures in the state,” said Singh.