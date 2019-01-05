Finally, the cultural hub of Tripunithura to get a Town Hall

Princy Alexander By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It is the hub of cultural activities and a town with great historic past. However, despite being a prominent venue for hosting meetings of political and cultural significance, Tripunithura lacks a Town Hall.

Considering the popular demand, the Tripunithura Municipality has decided to construct a Town Hall and has zeroed in on PWD Ground near the old RLV School and College campus. Municipal chairperson Chandrika Devi said the location is ideal as it is located in the heart of Tripunithura. "The project is under consideration. We have been studying the pros and cons of several locations. It is important to construct a hall, a culturally significant spot, in an area that is easily accessible by the public. We had issues finding a suitable land since many areas in Tripunithura are paddy farms. The location near the old RLV School is the most ideal," she said. The municipality has written to the PWD regarding the matter.

"The land had originally belonged to the RLV School but over the years, it had passed on to PWD hands. We have approached the PWD officials expressing interest in building a Town Hall in the location. However, they are yet to give in to our demand. We will soon be holding talks with them," said Chandrika Devi.

According to officials, a number of meetings, both official and private, are held on a daily basis at Tripunithura. "Most of our functions are being conducted at the municipality hall or other centres, including Koothambalam and Kalikotta palace. The public requires a good hall where they can conduct private meetings at more affordable rates. Tripunithura had boasted of a Town Hall of sorts a few decades ago, but it didn't stand the test of time," said Abhilash Kumar, secretary.

Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Association (TRURA) has, for long, been raising the demand. "We had sent several memorandums to people's representatives. A Town Hall would be ideal because people have to depend on large private halls for functions which are not affordable for all" he said.

However, cultural activists believe the Kalikotta Palace is sufficient enough for hosting cultural activities. K J Sohan, former Mayor, said Town Halls should only be constructed keeping in mind the true purpose of such buildings.

"Town Halls are places where popular leaders gathered and important cultural activities are staged. However, in Kochi, the two Town Halls, in city and Mattanchery, are not being used to its full potential," he said.