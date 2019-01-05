Home Cities Kochi

Indira Gandhi Boat Race to resume after 16 years

 After a 16-year-long wait, the historical Snake Boat race will be back to Kochi this year.

Published: 05th January 2019 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  After a 16-year-long wait, the historical Snake Boat race will be back to Kochi this year. Known as the Indira Gandhi Boat Race, the regatta has been included in the 2019 Snake Boat Race League calendar.Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) Secretary S Vijayakumar said 2019 will be a memorable year for residents of Kochi and Goshree Island as the boat race is returning to the city.  The event will be organised at the Marine Drive “It has been agreed that the boat race in Kochi will be included in the Snake Boat Race League. We are looking to schedule the Boat Race in Kochi in the first leg or the final leg of the league,” Vijayakumar said.

This year, a temporary pavilion will be constructed for the audience to watch the race at the Marine Drive. “We are also looking to develop a permanent venue in the coming year. For this, we have to conduct a discussion with various agencies including GCDA which owns the land at the Marine Drive. The race will start from the first Goshree Bridge and will conclude at the Marine Drive. The circuit is around 1.5 km long,” he said.

Stalin Benny, President of Goshree Boat Club said the Indira Gandhi Boat race was one of the famous races in Kerala. It was last held in 2003. “Even Sonia Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi had viewed the race once. It was an important part of the history of Kochi and Goshree. We are eager to revive the race,” he said.

According to Stalin, earlier more than 40 boats of various categories used to take part in the regatta. “As the boat race has not taken place for several years, dredging might be required. Considering the popularity of boat race among the tourists, we have been organising private boat races near the second Goshree Bridge since June last year. A private boat race event to be viewed by more than 300 tourists, organised by a luxury hotel, will be held on January 8,” he said.

