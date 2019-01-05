JACAH to start legal fight against hartal culture

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Joint Action Council Against Hartal (JACAH) has decided to start the legal fight against hartal and the hartal organisers. JACAH held a meeting in Kochi on Friday in which the decision was taken to carry out a strong campaign against hartal across the state.

Raju P Nair, founder of ‘Say No Hartal’ campaign and committee member of JACAH, said a decision has been taken to strengthen anti-hartal campaign across the state. “We have also decided to start the legal fight against hartal. The petitions against hartal and over the implementation of previous court orders against hartal will be filed. We will approach the court to impose a fine on the organisers of hartal against damages occurring during hartal days,” he said.

Around 43 organisations, including outfits from the tourism, industries, management, educational and health care sector, are supporting the JACAH. In the meeting, a committee was formed to lead the anti-hartal campaign for JACAH.

General strike

The members of JACAH decided to keep their establishment open on January 8 and 9 during the nation-wide general strike called by trade unions.