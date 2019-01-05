KMA to organise Kerala Digital Summit on January 17

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Reflective of the emerging importance of information technology and its practical applications in daily business, Kerala Management Association (KMA) has been an active participant in the promotion of IT in the state. The Kerala Digital Summit 2019, an initiative by KMA, is slated to happen on January 17 at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Kochi.

The conclave promises to have expert technical discussions on topics ranging from technology innovations in the near future on the internet of things, artificial intelligence, data mining, drones and robotics to the challenges, best practices and the forward for IT startups. The inaugural function will be graced by KSIDC chairman Christy Fernandez. The keynote address will be delivered by Vishal Kanvaty, senior vice president of National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI). Other prominent speakers are Unimony CEO and executive director Promoth Manghat, Head of Digital Technology for Lulu International Exchange.

Davis Parakkal, Greywolf Digital Pvt Ltd founder Arjun Ravindran, Maker Village CEO Prasad Balakrishnan, MentorGuru director and KMA former president S R Nair and many others are expected to participate in the deliberations.

The valedictory function will be addressed by Kerala Startup Missin CEO Saji Gopinath and Excellence4u.com founder and group CEO Madhu Rao.

For further details, contact KMA at 0484 2317917 or mail info@kma.org.in