Over 900 widows to be honoured today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when family ties are getting weaker and people are drifting away from each other not only emotionally but also physically, the ones who are the most affected are the elderly. They find themselves marooned all alone on an isle of misery and helplessness. With an aim to extend a helping hand to the elderly, especially women aged 65 and above, the Rajiv Gandhi Cultural Forum has been organising a programme that celebrates their lives for the past seven years.

According to Sabu K Pulickal, this is the seventh edition of the programme that has seen hundreds of widowed mothers being honoured. “In the sixth edition around 800 elderly women were honoured. This year 900 mothers will be celebrated,” he said.

This is the modern era which sees mothers who have toiled their entire lives taking care of their children and families being cast aside or dumped in old age homes, he said. “The mothers, this year, will be given a gift that comprises of a set of clothing, Ayurveda medical kit, an amount of Rs 200 as pocket money and a bag of rice,” he said. The programme, which will be held at Maam Auditorium in Piravom on Saturday, will be presided over by K V Thomas MP.