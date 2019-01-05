Pathways to transform campuses into being gender just

By Express News Service

KOCHI: St Teresa’s College, in collaboration with Women in Security, Conflict Management and Peace (WISCOMP), an initiative of the Foundation for Universal Responsibility of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, will organise a unique four-day dialogue-cum-training workshop for faculty, senior administrators and students on ‘Gender Equity and Inclusion: Transformative Pathways in Higher Education’, at the college from January 5 to 8. The workshop is part of the project ‘HAMSA: Campus Equity Initiative’, supported by the Public Affairs Section, US Embassy, New Delhi, said the organisers on Friday.

St Teresa’s College director Sr Vinitha, WISCOMP director Meenakshi Gopinath and college principal Sajimol Augustine M will speak at the inaugural section, which will begin at 9 am on Saturday.

Krishna Menon, dean of School of Human Sciences at Ambedkar University, Delhi, will speak on the topic ‘Women and Education in India’. Kristy E Kelly, professor of Columbia University and Drexel University, USA, will facilitate an interactive session on ‘Gender Audits: A useful tool for measuring and tracking the organisational change in higher education’ on the inaugural day.

Lawyer and human rights activist Vrinda Grover will speak on ‘Battling Injustice: Demystifying the Law for Women’ on the second day. A session on safety audit by Sonali Vyas, programme manager of Safetipin, will also be held on the second day. Suneeta Dhar, advisor, Jagori and Denys P Leighton, professor and dean School of Liberal Studies, Ambedkar University, Delhi, will address the workshop on Monday. Conrad Turner, Cultural Affairs Officer, American Embassy, New Delhi and Mandeep Kaur, All India Principal Programme Officer, Public Affairs Section, American Embassy, New Delhi, will speak at the valedictory session on Tuesday.

The project is the first-ever unique and innovative pan-Indian initiative on developing templates for gender audits in college and university campuses across India.In 2015, Kerala State Higher Education Council, Government of Kerala, commissioned a study called Samaagati on Gender Justice in Campuses.

The workshop seeks to build an engaged cohort of senior management, faculty and students who are committed to collaboratively making their campus gender-just and inclusive by raising awareness, tracking progress on the many parameters of gender equity and justice on campus and maximising the reach of gender-sensitisation processes. Eminent gender experts and educators from the US and across India will facilitate the participatory workshop, with the participation drawn from Loyola College, Chennai, and other colleges in Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Kochi.

Sr Vinitha, Sajimol Augustine M and associate professor Latha Nair R were present at the press conference.