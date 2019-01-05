RTI: Wakf Board panel probing audit does a ‘vanishing  act’  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Judicial Committee appointed by the Kerala State Wakf Board for probing the alleged irregularities in the audit of Padamugal Jama-ath has ‘vanished’, according to an RTI reply. The State Public Information officer said no such judicial committee exists in the board.

According to the Padamugal Jama-ath office-bearers, it is the responsibility of Wakf Board to resolve issues pertaining to management of mosques.

However, the verdict on the report submitted by the inquiry committee on the irregularities at Padamugal Jama-ath was postponed several times since May 2018. “With the judicial committee ‘disappearing’, now it is the responsibility of the 10-member Wakf Board to pronounce the verdict. We suspect it is vested interests and political meddling which are to blame,” said sources. According to the complaint, the-then Padamugal Jama-ath secretary collected money in 2012 after issuing fake receipts.