Soon: Free treatment for underprivileged heart patients at Medical College

KOCHI: The inauguration of a catheterisation laboratory and foundation stone laying of Super Speciality Block at Ernakulam Medical College will be held on January 13. District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla on Thursday said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the laboratory and lay the foundation stone at 10 am.

Health Minister K K Shailaja will also take part in the event. The Superspeciality Block will be constructed using Rs 242 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Maternal and Child Care Unit will be functional along with the Superspeciality Block. After the construction of the block, construction of the PG quarters, staff quarters, auditorium-cum-indoor stadium will be carried out in the second phase. A fund of Rs 127 crore has been set aside for the second phase construction.

For the first phase construction activities, administration sanction was received in April 2018 and technical sanction was granted in May 2018. The construction of Superspeciality Block will be completed in December 2020. Technologically advanced US-made equipment-GE IGS 520 has been installed in the Cath lab.

Various cardio treatment including angioplasty, angiogram and pacemaker installation will be provided free of cost for poor people at a cheap price for others. Utilising various health welfare funds, the treatment will be provided.

A study by Ernakulam Medical College, Cardiology Department, had revealed around 12 per cent adults in the district are facing various cardio ailments. It was found cardio-related ailments are increasing among women under 40 years and among the youth.

The Cath lab will facilitate early detection of the heart-related ailments and proper treatment. The construction of cardiothoracic surgery wing is currently taking place.It was on December 17, 2013, the Medical College was acquired by the government from the Cooperative Academy of Professional Education. When the college was taken over by the government, a five-year stand-alone period was declared. As many as 39 members of the faculty were integrated into government service.