Kochi police nab key member of international human trafficking racket

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major link of an international human trafficking racket has landed in the police net. According to Ernakulam Rural police officers, Sumit Baruva, 42, a native of Telangana, is the arrested.

Recently, three Bangladeshi natives who attempted to flee to Serbia via Dubai from Hyderabad airport using Indian passports were held in Dubai and sent back to Nedumbassery.

A special team headed by DySP K S Udayabhanu was constituted and had begun an investigation.

“The probe revealed several Bangladeshi natives entering India via Danapur forest and flying abroad via Hyderabad using fake documents,” said an officer.