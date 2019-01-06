KMTA Bill select panel apprised of Goshree residents’ woes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Select Committee on the Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) Bill which held a sitting here on Saturday witnessed a plea from the Goshree Island residents demanding permission for buses, plying in their region, to enter the Kochi Corporation limits. Numerous suggestion about reforms to be brought in traffic and transportation were raised before the committee.

The sitting was chaired by Transport Minister A K Saseendran who is also the chairman of the KMTA Committee. The associations and NGO raised a demand to extend the private bus service from Goshree Islands to various important places in Kochi City. Currently, the private buses from Goshree Islands operate till the High Court Junction. The residents from the islands have to alight at the High Court and catch other buses to reach different parts of the city. A demand for KMTA service to be provided to Goshree Islands was also raised. As these islands are located close to Kochi, it should be considered part of the city, they said.

There were demands to construct ring roads and connectivity bridges to reduce traffic block in Kochi. Demands were raised for sanctioning a railway station ear Vytilla Mobility Hub which will reduce travel issues of people coming to the city to work on a daily basis.

The residents raised demands to reduce charges at paid parking facilities and also called for a facility for cyclists to travel in Kochi. The other demands were for authorities to keep tabs on competitive driving by private buses, integration of bus schedules and reduction of service charges on the Smart Card.

The absence of footpaths was also raised during the sitting. According to residents, pedestrians have to risk their lives to walk through the city. Crossing the road in the absence of a traffic signal near the Ponnurunni bridge was stated as a major challenge for pedestrians. The demand was raised to include water transport authority in KMTA and for public transport modes to be made disabled friendly.

The traffic management, supervision, planning and regulation will be carried out by KMTA once it is formed. It will be an umbrella agency for coordination various transportation modes and will provide e-service including ticketing through smart cards. MLAs Hibi Eden, P T Thomas, John Fernandez, V Abdurahiman, T A Ahmed Kabir, C Divakaran, Mulakara Ratnakaran, C K Nanu are the other members of the committee who took part in the sitting. District Collector K Mohammad Y Safirulla, Kochi Metro MD Mohammed Hanish, Transport Commissioner K Padmakumar and Transport Department Principal Secretary K Jyothilal also attended.