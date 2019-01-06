Muziris Paddle kayakers to reach Kochi today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Muziris Paddle, a two-day kayaking and stand-up paddling (SUP) event, commenced on Saturday. The event started at Kottapuram boat jetty in Kodungalloor in the morning.

As part of the event, the kayakers will cover a distance of 40km through rivers, backwaters and important Muziris destinations en route. They will cover 20 km every day and reach Kochi on Sunday. Muziris Paddle is organised by Jellyfish Watersports in association with the Muziris Heritage Project. The event is attended by tourists, paddling enthusiast and people from all walks of life.

Around 150 paddlers from India and abroad are participating in the event. Shilpika Gautam, world record holder of paddling the entire Ganga river, international paddler Jim Bush from Australia, Cedric Reynard, SUP trainer from Switzerland, actor Revathi and other expert paddlers are expected to part in the event. Kaushiq Kodithodi, founder Jellyfish Watersports, said the event is organised for reviving the legacy of Muziris and promote usage of waterways. Its flagship event is the Jellyfish Chaliyar challenge which is popular among adventure and nature enthusiasts locally as well as internationally.

The event will also promote water sports among children. During the journey, the group will stop at schools and meet the children to explain the concept and promote kayaking and paddling sports.