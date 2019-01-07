30-day challenge to check your weight

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It's been a week since New Year's. While the New Year's Eve saw people making resolutions for a new beginning, the first week of the year saw people breaking them. However, it isn't too late yet. Only 51 more weeks left for this year to end anyway. River Bourne Centre in Tripunithura is bringing out an innovative way to keep your fitness resolutions.

The centre is organising a 30-day fitness challenge, which will begin on January 10. "It is a different kind of group fitness class. It is an intense workout challenge," says Anarga Rajesh, managing director of River Bourne Centre.

Each day of the challenge will have different physically intensive activities. The activities include Zumba, yoga, badminton, cycling, Bollywood dance, martial arts and cardio workouts. "There will be different activities for each day so as to pique the interest of the participants," says Anarga. Along with activities, a dietician will be present at the centre and diets will be scheduled for the participants.

The classes will be held two times a day. "The key is to lose 1,000 to 2,000 calories each day. The progress of each participant will be recorded," says the organiser.

The fee for the 30-day challenge is C3,000 plus registration. Those interested can register with River Bourne Centre at 9746470621.