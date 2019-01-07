A new spot on the tourism map 

Home Cities Kochi

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the Kochi-Munnar route, some seven kilometres from Kolencherry lies Thammanimattom, a picturesque location, on the banks of Muvattupuzha river. The spot, already attracting local people, thanks to its innate charm and a suspension bridge, will soon feature in the tourism map, with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) deciding to beautify the entire area. 

A musical park, walkway, a volleyball court of international standards and a camping facility will come up at the spot. 

According to Tourism joint director K P Nandakumar, the DTPC has decided to give Thammanimattom, that lies in the  Poothrikka panchayat, a major facelift. 

"Thammanimattom lies on the banks of Muvattupuzha river. This is near the birthplace of renowned 
musician Shadkala Govinda Marar and for the same reason can attract tourists in hordes. That's why the panchayat mooted the idea of a musical park. The DTPC found it viable and has green signalled the project with additions," says Nandakumar. As per the plan, the amenities, including a children's park, bathing ghat and cafeteria, will come up at a cost of R4 crore. 

George Edapparathy, district convenor of the LDF, who has been rallying for the project said the place can be developed as it lies on the way to Munnar, where lakhs frequent every year. 
"People heading to Munnar can have a stopover here.  Moreover, there are many tourist destinations nearby like Wonderla and Hill Palace. Besides, the riverside view and the availability of the land makes it a great tourism destination," he said.

The five-acre land, under the panchayat, will be handed over for the project. "Once the land transaction is approved by the Local Self Government Department Secretary, which is the new norm, the work can be started. We hope  the project can be completed in over in two years," said George Edapparathy.
According to him, an allotment of R20 crore under the Central Road Funds for repairing the Kolenchery-Ramamangalam stretch will ensure that the spot is easily accessible. "The plan is to construct a musical park on the lines of Durbar Hall Ground in Kochi.  The area has the potential to become one of the best 
tourism spots in Kerala," he said.

