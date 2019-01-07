Back from brink, they sport a smile

Megha Rajesh and Haritha By

Express News Service

KOCHI: They are warriors. Having gone through the most painful days of their lives, these warriors decided to meet up. When they met, there was no pain and no tears. They stood together and said in unison, “We can”. Athijeevanam We Can, a meet-up by cancer survivors and those still fighting, was organised for the first time in the state the other day.

Twenty six people from across the state came together to share their stories of survival. “We aim to spread love and peace. Because everyone is so important, the group does not even have a leader,” says a coordinator.

The Athijeevanam group was created from a WhatsApp group formed by Balakrishnan, who has been fighting cancer for 30 years. With a meet-up already in the piggy, the members of the group are already looking forward to organising many activities and further meet-ups this year.

Balakrishnan was a non-resident Indian when his health deteriorated. Due to rectal cancer, he had a mass of size 5 cm which was consequently reduced to 3 cm after taking treatment at RCC. One of his kidneys was damaged and he was paralysed after surgery.

“I am a survivor. I have come to realise that cancer is in our mind, which then spreads fear. Even though I am in this state, I am fully happy. The only thing I feel bad about is, I wanted to donate my kidney but now it isn’t possible,” says Balakrishnan.

The treatment of cancer costs a lot of money and medical challenges. The Athijeevanam group foresees this issue and have started an initiative to raise funds for the families facing financial crisis. “The gathering put forward policies to ensure moral support to critically-ill patients so they can endure all situations, enjoy each moment in life,” says Nandhu Mahadeva, who is popular in social media for his positive approach on life.

The group consists of survivors, of which over 75 per cent of them have completed their treatment. “Society thinks cancer is the end of life, but it is not,” says Nandhu. “Social media plays a major role in this. The content on the internet needs to focus on the positive stories of cancer survivors. Those fighting the battle need willpower. This is where the need for gatherings such as Athijeevanam come to play,” says Nandhu.

The meeting was also a platform for the families of cancer survivors and fighters to share their stories in the battle for their loved ones’ lives.

“My wife lost her eyesight after she neglected her illness as she prioritised my treatment. The meet up gives me more confidence to look forward to the future. I have undergone four surgeries, 45 radiations and four chemotherapies. However, working with people who are steadfast gives me the will to go on,” says Saji C.

Priya G Warrier remembers how cancer opened new opportunities in her life. She was a conductor with the Kozhikode depo when she was diagnosed with cancer.

“During those days, the makers of Sudani from Nigeria were searching for a woman having no hair. I got the small role in the film,” says Priya.

She is currently working with the Kerala Water Authority.Athijeevanam plans to publish a magazine, which pens life experiences of cancer survivors, soon.