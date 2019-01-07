Being drew binsky

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Twenty-seven-year-old Drew Binsky’s T-shirt says ‘Just Go’ with a printed globe. And that, is his life, precisely. Drew is a travel vlogger, and mind you, like no other. He has covered 153/193 countries, has more than 1.5 million subscribers online, vlogs regularly on his Instagram, Facebook, YouTube handles under @drewbinsky, travels to uncommon places like Gabon and lives the dream. As part of his mission to visit every country on earth, Drew was in Kochi, part of his road trip in South India. The day consisted of Drew taking in the local sights, tasting authentic South Indian and meeting his fans at Wok & Grill.

This is Drew’s first time in Kerala and the second time in India. A couple of years ago, he had gone on a solo backpacking trip across north India and had a near-death experience.

“It was an overnight bus from Udaipur to Jodhpur. Around 2 am, the bus driver slammed on the brakes and swerved; it slipped and turned over. Many people got injured and a couple of them didn’t make it alive. That was rough,” says the Arizona native.

And yet, Drew is back in India. Undoubtedly, persistence is one of his strongest suits. “I didn’t own a video camera back then. And I’ve got Indian followers repeatedly asking me to come back. So I thought it was about time. I’ve been living in Asia and it took me just three hours to get here from Bangkok,” he says. Nevertheless, south India is a whole new world from north India. Drew agrees. “It feels like a different country. To be honest, I’m enjoying it more than north India. And the climate in Kerala, it’s tropical. The place is relatively clean and I haven’t seen one cow yet,” he laughs.

How did it begin? “I majored in Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. I studied abroad, in Prague,Czech Republic. It was my first time abroad and I was like ‘wow, this is cool’. I had a lot of new experiences and met lots of people. I realised I didn’t want a corporate job rather wanted to keep travelling. I got to teach English in Seoul, South Korea, and started a blog for my travel experiences. I worked hard on the blog for two years and struggled for sponsors. Two years ago, my girlfriend Deanna bought me a camera and told me to make videos instead of blogging. I made a couple of viral videos initially and found my passion of telling stories on camera,” Drew says.

And the most awaited answer, where does the money come from? “Nothing happens overnight. You’ve to network a lot and collaborate with brands. Three years ago, I made a minimal amount but it increased every year. Advertisements on Facebook and YouTube, brand sponsorships, they help a lot. Also, this takes hard work, dedication and passion,” he says.

After having seen and experienced a million experiences across the world, does every episode excite him? “It does take some of the glory. For example, I’ve been on 10-12 safaris in Africa. It was incredible the first time. Then it gets repetitive. But I’m mostly connecting with the people. I like going to villages, listening to the locals’ stories and learning their culture,” Drew quips.

Lebanese-American writer, poet and visual artist Kahlil Gibran said, “Travel and tell no one, live a true love story and tell no one, live happily and tell no one, people ruin beautiful things.” Drew Binsky does not quite agree. “That’s my favourite part to do,” he says. “Sharing my experiences with people and inspiring them to travel,” he adds.