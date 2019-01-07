Home Cities Kochi

‘Biennale sounds getting as rich as its sights’

Malayalam filmmaker Shaji N Karun, too, visited the biennale.

Published: 07th January 2019 06:03 AM

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan at the Biennale venue | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi-Muziris Biennale has been evolving over the past six years since the debut show, with the ongoing edition getting richer with sounds as much as the visuals, according to filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

“This time, the biennale appeals not just to the eyes but also to the ears,” said the septuagenarian, a pioneer of the new-wave cinema movement in Kerala. “I am surprised by the addition of sound art.”
A winner of the country’s prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for cinema, Adoor visited Fort Kochi’s Aspinwall House, a main venue of the biennale. “I have been religiously following every edition of the biennale since its first edition (in 2012). This festival has been instrumental in revealing the newest trend in global art before us,” he said. Noting that the biennale had “something new” to offer every time, Gopalakrishnan said that this time the 108-day event has a “wide range” of video installations.

Malayalam filmmaker Shaji N Karun, too, visited the biennale. “What is best about the Biennale” he said on Sunday, “is that as it grows with each edition, it creates more awareness about art among the public.”
“Sensitivity chisels an individual’s soul. Aesthetics is the best tool you can find to make people more sensitive to the world around,” he said.

Alexandre Ziegler, French ambassador to India, applauded the ongoing biennale, hailing the diversity in its selection of art works.“The gender diversity, geographical vastness and the range in the medium of the work are commendable. The selections are strong and powerful; each of them conveys a message,” he said.The biennale reflects on issues across the world such as gender rights, colonialism and the use and impact of technology, he said.

The Music of Muziris programme at the Pavilion made the weekend even more memorable as the audience were put into a trance on Saturday by the abhangs of Shruti Vishwanath. Abhangs are spiritual poetry from western India dedicated to Lord Vittala. 

Biennale

