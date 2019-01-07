Muziris Paddle concludes

Home Cities Kochi

The second edition of the Muziris Paddle, a two-day kayaking, stand-up paddling (SUP) and sailing event, concluded here on Sunday evening.

KOCHI: The second edition of the Muziris Paddle, a two-day kayaking, stand-up paddling (SUP) and sailing event, concluded here on Sunday evening. The event was organised by Jellyfish Watersports, in association with the Muziris Heritage Project (Kerala Tourism), to revive the legacy of the ancient Muziris and promote the usage of our waterways for eco-tourism and increase awareness on the adverse effects of urban pollution in water bodies.

Around 100 paddlers from India and abroad, comprising 15 women and 12 children, took part in the event. Shilpika Gautam, world record holder in paddling River Ganga, and international paddler Jim Bush from Australia were the prominent people who attended the event. Five-year-old Nigel Poovanchery, a native of Kottakkal in Malappuram, was the youngest paddler. Nigel took part in the event, along with his brother and 11-year-old Nathan Poovanchery and mother Shahreena Thengilan. Sixty-five-year-old Abdul Rasheed, a native of Kozhikode, was the oldest paddler. 

The event started at Kottapuram boat jetty in Kodungallur on Saturday morning and concluded on Sunday evening at Ocean Blue International Marina at Bolgatty Island. As part of the event, the kayakers covered a distance of 40 km through rivers, backwaters and important Muziris destinations en route.
Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) CEO Manesh Bhaskar inaugurated the closing ceremony. Muziris Heritage Project managing director P M Noushad, Jellyfish Watersports founder Kaushiq Kodithodi, Rachana Bakshi, Jolly Thomas and Prasad Thumbani also attended.

During the journey, kayakers collected floating waste from the water bodies. Kaushiq said they will send the collected waste for recycling. "We stopped at various schools, met children and explained them the concept of kayaking and paddling sports. We are not only promoting an important sporting activity but also spreading the message of conserving rivers. We are projecting our rivers for recreation. The response was enthusiastic. So we will make this an annual event," he said.

