Philanthropists come under a roof to revive Cheranalloor

As the state enters into the fifth month after the devastating floods, Cheranalloor in the district is scripting a success saga in the rebuilding efforts.

Published: 07th January 2019 01:47 AM

A house constructed under the ‘Cheram Cheranalloorinoppam‘ project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the state enters into the fifth month after the devastating floods, Cheranalloor in the district is scripting a success saga in the rebuilding efforts. The 'Thanal' housing project under the 'Cheram Cheranalloorinoppam' campaign launched by Hibi Eden MLA has helped Cheranalloor make big a leap in the Rebuild Kerala programme.

Under the project, five houses were completed and handed over to the flood victims. The construction of nine houses is progressing. Hibi Eden said they are hopeful of achieving the target of constructing 50 houses under the project.

Under Cheram Cheranallorinoppam campaign, the houses are constructed in a fast pace. They have completed the construction of a house in 22 days, which is a rare accomplishment. "I am thankful to all the sponsors who have come forward and helped us implement the project. Most of the sponsors did it as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility programme. The average cost for constructing a house with two-bedrooms with bathroom is Rs 5.8 lakh," said Hibi.

The Rotary Club of Cochin Global, Lulu Group, Jyothi Laboratories, Muthoot M George Foundation, Aster Medi City, Federal Bank, Rotary Club of Cochin Mid-Town, Sai Trust and Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan are some of the establishments that have come forward for this noble cause. 

"We have already launched the construction of 13 houses, out of which five were already completed. The foundation stone for the 14th house will be laid on January 9. We hope that the entire 50 houses can be constructed and handed over to the victims in the coming months," added Hibi.

The key to the fifth house was handed over the other day to Judson Antony. A resident of the 17th ward at Cheranalloor Panchayat, Judson's house was damaged in the floods. The sponsor of the house was Rotary Cochin International. The house has a total floor area of 450 sq ft which include two bedrooms, a kitchen, dining hall and bathroom. The house was completed in 60 days. 

Hibi said the project is getting good support from political leaders and celebrities. The presence of leaders like Ramesh Chennithala, Shashi Tharoor, Minister Thomas Isaac, actors Jayasurya, Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Asif Ali and many other prominent personalities has helped us in a big way, he added.

