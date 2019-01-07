Home Cities Kochi

Syro-Malabar Church likely to get new administrative archbishop

The 27th Synod of the Syro-Malabar Major Archiepiscopal Church, which begins on Monday, is likely to elect a new administrative archbishop for the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 27th Synod of the Syro-Malabar Major Archiepiscopal Church, which begins on Monday, is likely to elect a new administrative archbishop for the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.The Synod will begin at St Thomas Mount, Kakkanad here and will be presided over by Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry.

Sources said the Synod will be crucial for the Church. “Since long, several priests of the Church have demanded the selection of a new administrative archbishop. In this Synod, their demand is likely to be met,” said a senior priest of the Church.After the controversial land deals of the Archdiocese, the Vatican had replaced Alencherry as Apostolic Administrator and appointed Mar Jacob Manathodath to the post.

Sabarimala

Auxiliary Bishop of the Changanassery Archdiocese Mar Thomas Tharayil had, the other day, visited NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair and expressed the Syro Malabar Church’s support to Hindu devotees on the Sabarimala issue.  

In this backdrop, the 12-day synod will discuss matters relating to Sabarimala, it has been learnt. Discussions on the nun’s rape case involving Bishop Franco Mulakkal, SOS Action Council convener Fr Augustine Vattoly’s commitments and involvement in activities outside the Church and the controversial land deals of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese are also on the cards.

Syro-Malabar Church spokesperson Jimmy Poochakkatt said the agendas will be set on Monday.“All the Metropolitans of the Church will take part in the Synod. Important decisions regarding the Church are likely to be taken. The Synod will end on January 18,” he said.The Synod was scheduled to be held in August last year, but was postponed due to floods.

Land deals

Meanwhile, a five-member committee appointed by the Vatican in June last year to look into the Church’s controversial land deals is expected to submit a detailed report in a couple of months. “The report will be submitted in a couple of months. We are looking into the deals and it might take more time,” said Joseph Injodey, convenor of the committee.

