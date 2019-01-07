Their dreams roll on an ice cream truck

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Four college friends, common love and a dream come true. For entrepreneurs Ramdas, Sushith, Sarath and Gautham, the Pagoto Wagon, was a dream come true, born from their common passion for food. The ice cream truck, a unique concept introduced in the city is bringing variety of flavours of ice cream and in the process turning out to be the talk of the town.

The youngsters say they never thought of the concept with a profit-motive. The aim is to introduce some of the most unique ice creams to people at affordable rates without compromising on the quality. “ We had presented this idea for a business competition at our college. The idea was followed up by Gautham who insisted us to start ‘The Pagoto Wago’,” said Ramdas, one of the partners.

‘Pagoto’ means Ice cream in Greek. In Malayalam, it suggests a person who enjoys his food and does not care about what the world thinks. Gautham’s cousin Shivani is the chef. Just a few days old, yet the Pagoto Wagon is already a favourite spot where friends and families get together. “Shivani has been preparing desserts and smoothies as a hobby. She is also very good with introducing unique recipes,” Gautham said.

The wagon gets alive and kicking more during the night when crowds flock to the truck to get a glimpse of the ice cream varieties being topped with nuts, choco chips, candies and dry fruits.

The varieties include ice creams like Cheetos, Very Berry Cheesecake, Matcha Mint, Honey Peanut, Pistachio and Raspberry.

“The ice creams are available in single and double scoops and range between C45 to C170. We believe in the quality of the product and so we have priced the ice creams at affordable rates. Although it is only a week since we started our venture, the feedback of the customers is really good,” said Ramdas. The most sought-after ice cream varieties are Cheetos and Pistachio and Raspberry flavoured ones.

Though the youngsters are pursuing their career and work, they are also very involved with the truck. The Pagoto Wagon are stationed at various places in different locations in the city. They regularly update their locations on their Instagram and Facebook.

Although they are present on all days from 8 pm till midnight, they are also planning to stay open during the weekends.

Besides the other ice cream varieties, they also plan to launch salted caramel popcorn ice cream, waffle cones and smoothies soon. Instead of paper cups, the founders plan to use waffle corns to serve ice creams to reduce plastic waste.