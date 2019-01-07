Thrikkakara PHC wins Kayakalp Puraskar 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving the public health system in the district a major boost, the Thrikkakkara Urban Primary Health Centre has won the Kayakalp Puraskar under the Best Urban PHC Category. The health centre will win a cash award of R 2 lakh.

The Kayakalp Puraskar, under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Project, is being instituted to encourage cleanliness and hygiene in health centres across the country.

Several factors, including cleanliness of the hospital and its premises, infection-control measures, disposal of waste and undertaking of awareness campaigns were consideredto determine the winner.

The Urban PHC, started in 2015 June, has two medical officers, two staff nurses, a pharmacist, a lab technician, five junior public health nurses, data entry operators and cleaning staff.

Run under the Hospital Management Committee of the Thrikkakkara municipality, the Urban PHC has full-fledged OP, lab, ECG and IUD and immunisation facilities. Clinics for skin, child health and mental health are held every Fridays and Wednesdays. Besides, the hospital also has palliative care services.

The junior public health nurses also conduct house visits.

As many as 12 women health committees have also been formed at the health centre to ensure grassroots-level treatment and service.