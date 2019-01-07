Verdicts should be subjected to gender audit: Vrinda Grover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lawyer and activist Vrinda Grover has emphasised on the need to subject court verdicts to gender audit. She was speaking at the workshop on ‘Gender Equity and Inclusion: Transformative Pathways in Higher Education’, organised at St Teresa’s College in collaboration with Women in Security, Conflict Management and Peace (WISCOMP), an initiative of the Foundation for Universal Responsibility of Dalai Lama.

Speaking further, she said even when the verdicts affect half of the population, gender audit is not done. “Even progressive people are not talking about gender audit and women have to come forward with the demand for gender auditing of verdicts,” said Vrinda Grover, adding recruiting women judges started when lots of criticism came from across the world.

“In the present scenario, women have to risk their own and their children’s lives in order to fight for their dignity. When the woman retracts her statement due to risks, such cases are termed as false cases,” said Vrinda Grover. “Even as women vote in large numbers today, they are not considered a political constituency. Until and unless we figure as a political constituency, it is not going make a dent in the way the political parties think.”

The four-day workshop, which is part of the project ‘HAMSA: Campus Equity Initiative’, supported by the Public Affairs Section, US Embassy, New Delhi, will conclude on Tuesday.