Visa fraud: Cops receive more complaints

KOCHI: More complaints are pouring in against the accused who were arrested for cheating several job aspirants of Rs 10 crore after promising them visa to Australia. According to the police officers, 20 people lodged complaints on Saturday against the four accused: Arun Das, 28, a native of Kozhikode; Chitra C Nair, 26, of Palakkad; Sasthakumar, 46, of Coimbatore and Vishnu, of Kannur, who were arrested on Friday.

The police have intensified the search for two other accused, reportedly natives of Palakkad.

The accused had run a firm OBEA Overseas Education Placement Service Pvt Ltd at Desabhimani Junction, Kaloor in the city. Based on a complaint lodged by Ebin Abraham, of Palluruthy, Mijin John, of Pattimattom, and six others alleging that the accused had cheated a sum of `13 lakh from them. However, during the investigation, the police found that the accused had duped a sum of about `10 crore via similar fraud in Coimbatore and Bengaluru, besides Kochi, from around 400 candidates. Meanwhile, the Ernakulam North police registered three more cases in connection with the incident. The Piravom police have also registered a case.

As the candidates had not received any visa as promised, they approached the office of the accused at Kaloor, only to find it shut down. Subsequently, they approached the corporate office in Coimbatore. Though they had been informed the money would be returned back within three months, there was neither visa nor money. Hence, they moved a complaint before the police.

The four-member gang was produced before the court which remanded them in judicial custody.