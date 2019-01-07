Home Cities Kochi

Visa fraud: Cops receive more complaints

The police have intensified the search for two other accused, reportedly natives of Palakkad. 

Published: 07th January 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: More complaints are pouring in against the accused who were arrested for cheating several job aspirants of Rs 10 crore after promising them visa to Australia. According to the police officers, 20 people lodged complaints on Saturday against the four accused: Arun Das, 28, a native of Kozhikode; Chitra C Nair, 26, of Palakkad; Sasthakumar, 46, of Coimbatore and Vishnu, of Kannur, who were arrested on Friday.

The police have intensified the search for two other accused, reportedly natives of Palakkad. 
The accused had run a firm OBEA Overseas Education Placement Service Pvt Ltd at Desabhimani Junction, Kaloor in the city. Based on a complaint lodged by Ebin Abraham, of Palluruthy, Mijin John, of Pattimattom, and six others alleging that the accused had cheated a sum of `13 lakh from them. However, during the investigation, the police found that the accused had duped a sum of about `10 crore via similar fraud in Coimbatore and Bengaluru, besides Kochi, from around 400 candidates. Meanwhile, the Ernakulam North police registered three more cases in connection with the incident. The Piravom police have also registered a case.

As the candidates had not received any visa as promised, they approached the office of the accused at Kaloor, only to find it shut down. Subsequently, they approached the corporate office in Coimbatore. Though they had been informed the money would be returned back within three months, there was neither visa nor money. Hence, they moved a complaint before the police.
The four-member gang was produced before the court which remanded them in judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp