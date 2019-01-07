Home Cities Kochi

Waiting for doctor? check Anvita

It is an agency which aids doctors to reach out to local patients and an international clientele through unique campaigns.

Published: 07th January 2019 06:01 AM

By Gopika I S 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Need to find a good doctor? At a period of rapid migration into cities and living with limited knowledge of one's own neighbours, finding a doctor in itself is a task. People often Google doctors. But, not many show up, at least not in tier two cities. 

This is where Anvita comes in. It is an agency which aids doctors to reach out to local patients and an international clientele through unique campaigns. In this era, utilising digital technology to its fullest will be the best way to success and Anvita does exactly that.

Having run more than 300 digital campaigns for individual doctors, corporate hospitals, Ayurvedic and homoeopathy experts and naturopathy specialists, Anvita caters to the complete spectrum of the medical fraternity. 

"We started this 10 years ago aiming to bring patients and doctors together. We help doctors gain more visibility. Each doctor or organisation might have different requirements. We cater to them based on these specific requirements," said director Hemanth Radhakrishnan.

What they do 

The company engages in a meticulous process of verification of healthcare information to ensure a highly standardised system of authentication where its team of highly qualified content contributors make sure the verified information is digestible by the common man. This team further creates content (video and written) in English, which is later translated to various vernacular languages such as Arabic, Nepalese, Russian and others, which are then verified by concerned language experts to ensure the context of the content does not change.

Anvita has been helping the industry to not just network, but also share their wisdom with their peers to uplift the current stature of the healthcare domain enabling better and cost-effective healthcare for one and all. "Anvita today enables patient outreach to  Africa, Europe, the Gulf, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. A conduit, creating convenience for patients and health sectors, the company increased an inflow of international patients to even India’s interior areas like Bhuj, Marathwada and interiors of Tamil Nadu, not just boosting the country’s healthcare potential but also creating awareness of the specific hospitals/practitioners spread across the nook and corners of the country offering exceptional healthcare services," said Hemanth.

