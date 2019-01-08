Home Cities Kochi

190 applications cleared to construct houses under KCZMA

A release from the District Information Office (DIO) said applications for construction of houses under KCZMA was considered recently.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  After the Centre approved coastal regulation zone (CRZ) notification, numerous people are approaching Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA)  seeking clearance for construction of houses. Senior Town Planner has given clearance to 190 applications submitted under(KCZMA) in the district. 

A release from the District Information Office (DIO) said applications for construction of houses under KCZMA was considered recently. As many as 270 applications from 22 local self-governing bodies were received. The applications were submitted before the KCZMA District Committee. In 42 cases, re-submission of applications has been recommended. The Senior Town Planner also rejected 29 applications. 

Majority of the applications is from Chittatukara panchayat in North Paravoor. As many as 30 applications were received from the panchayat. The least number of applications were received from Tripunithura, Kottuvally, Udayamperoor, and Kochi Corporation. Only one application was submitted from each  of these panchayats.

The draft notification CRZ was issued by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) in April 2018. It was December, the Cabinet gave the green light for the notification. The notification was approved on the ground  it will lead to enhanced activities in coastal regions and promote economic growth.

Environment activists and agencies have opposed the notification fearing it will lead to mass construction in the coastal region, impacting the ecology. However, it came as a relief to persons who were finding it difficult to construct houses in coastal zones due to various legal tangles.

