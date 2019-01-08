20 people injured in multiple vehicle collision at Palarivattom

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At least 20 people of a KSRTC bus sustained minor injuries in a multiple vehicle collision which took place on the National Highway near Palarivattom Junction here on Monday.The cops said the incident took place around noon when a car which was moving through the NH near Palarivattom applied sudden brakes after seeing a pigeon on the road.

This impacted two cars, a KSRTC bus and a container lorry which was behind the car.

The injured were administered first aid from a nearby hospital and discharged. The cops said no case was registered.