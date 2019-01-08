23-year-old held for abusing minor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Elamakkara police arrested a 23-year-old on charges of sexually abusing a minor and blackmailing her. Akhil, a native of Kaniyampuzha, Elamakkara, was arrested for sexually abusing the girl whom he acquainted via Facebook. According to the officers, the accused took the girl, a native of Njarakkal, to a service apartment in Elamakkara and abused her after a promise of marriage.

Subsequently, he demanded a sum of Rs 5,000 after threatening her near the North Paravur taluk office on December 31. Noticing this, the employees at the taluk office informed the police. The North Paravur police registered a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and handed the accused over to the Elamakkara police.