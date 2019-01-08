A gym to hone your acting skills

By Express News Service

KOCHI: We have heard of gyms that get us fit. But have you heard of something called an ‘acting gym’? Aspiring actors are in the dark about opportunities and training techniques. Fret not: Castmeperfect’s Acting Gym is the answer if one wants to hone his or her skills effectively.

Acting Gym is an interactive grooming place which helps acting aspirants learn and improve their acting skills. “It is majorly designed for professionals who can only spare their time during weekends,” says Rakenth R Pai, one of the creators of Castmeperfect which is considered the first casting portal in the state.

The gym focuses on interactive sessions.

The basic training starts with observation, dialogue delivery, memorisation, concentration, and meditation. “There are intense physical exercises to loosen one’s body and inhibition. For an actor, it is important to lose their inhibitions,” says Rakenth. As the classes advance, it goes on to explore emotions and sustaining them in addition to exercises to control the body and mind. Our training sessions are not conventional.

“The participants are given assignments and activities for the next week so they come prepared, hence making those activities a part of their life,” says Rakenth.

At the gym, sessions have been designed on a weekly basis. “There is a proper schedule and the exercises are regularised. Usually, workshops held in the city span just a few days. People often find it difficult to continue honing their skills once the workshop is over. That’s where the gym is different,” says Rakenth.

According to him, acting requires constant learning and practice. It cannot be taught over a period of three to five days. “Whatever is learned has to be practised. This is where Acting Gym’s weekly workout sessions prove to be effective,” he says.

The first batch of Acting Gym began in November and the sessions will be on till March. “We have nine participants in this batch. We have been able to help cast them for television commercials,” says Rakenth.

The classes, being held at the Centre for Contemporary Art in Kaloor, are led by P P Joy, who has over 30 years of theatre experience. He had recently directed the play ‘Ali: Beyond the Ring’, based on the life of late boxer Mohammed Ali, which will be staged at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala this month.

The second batch will begin this month. Those interested in joining the acting gym can register via natyasastra.com or 8593062255.