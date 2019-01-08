Home Cities Kochi

A tabla player’s journey to spread music

Pandit Aditya Narayan Banerjee started learning tabla at the age of five.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pandit Aditya Narayan Banerjee started learning tabla at the age of five. And now he aims to spread the lighter form of classical music across the world. “I inculcate Indian music in other genres such as film music, folk, ghazal, Hindustani, Rabindranath Tagore’s songs, Bhajans and such,” says Aditya.

Pandit Aditya Narayan Banerjee

His panache for experimentation saw him conduct a tabla workshop for visually impaired children in Lavoy Exceptional Centre Tampa, US. He also started a six-member musical group titled ‘Musix’. The group comprises a tablaist, sarodist, keyboardist, guitarist, and two singers.

Born into a musical family, it was only natural that he carved his path in the field of music. His father G C Banerjee is a sarod player and it was his mother Chhabi Banerjee, a vocalist, encouraged him to learn the tabla. Having started learning tabla under the guidance of Shivshankar Karmakar, Aditya earned accolades after accolades as he progressed.

“My first stage performance was at the All Bengal Tabla State Level Competition for which I received the first prize,” he recalls. Ever since he forayed into music and has been experimenting in the musical milieu.

He was the first Indian percussionist to have played in the White House along with Pandita Tripti Mukherjee, a classical vocalist. To further his aim of spreading Indian music, art and culture, his father had set up the ‘Yaman Arts Foundation’ at Bengal in 1983 and in the US in 2003. His contributions to the Malayalam music industry involves Malayalam ghazal albums and a Malayalam movie ‘Makara Manju’.

For someone whose inspiration is his Guru, Aditya’s message to the students who learn music is to ‘Stay with one guru, trust him and practise whatever he says’.  “Don’t follow anyone, as you are likely to imitate that person. You have to carve your own way,” he says.

He also organises free workshops for initiating students into the art. He had arrived in the city to attend the Mewati-Swati Khayal Fest 2018.

