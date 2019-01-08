An artist in uniform!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amidst carrying the burden of safeguarding the city, A Ananthalal, Circle Inspector of the Kochi Central Police Station, always belonged to the world of art. The officer, who is popularly known as 'Action Hero Ananthalal' in online circles for the dramatic arrest of Pulsar Suni in the actress assault case has been part of many innovative projects. The latest is acting in a film and that too as a Crime Branch officer!

"The introduction into acting has happened just by chance. When we mooted the idea to make a campaign video, out of curiosity, I tried my luck in acting. Other than that, I consider it only as a time-pass," says Ananthalal, who was the mastermind behind the city police's video campaign, 'Kavalaal,' for women's safety in Kochi.

A Ananthalal

The 43-year-old will don the role of a Tamil Nadu Crime Branch SP in the upcoming movie, Thenkasi Kattu. He will share the screen with actors like Hemant Menon, Padmaraj Ratheesh and Kavya Suresh. The movie, directed by debutant Shinod Sahadevan, will hit the theatres soon.

But the process of getting the approval from his department wasn't a bed of roses. "It was a friend of mine who is part of the film crew who asked me to join the cast. It took a lot of effort to get permission from the department. The shoot concluded in Ottappalam," says the officer, who joined the force in 2004.

The police officer, who was a teacher more than a decade ago, reiterates the importance of art in his life. "I was a Malayalam teacher for eight years at Our Lady of Mercy higher secondary school, Aroor. I used to write many scripts and direct them as dramas during the teaching days. One of them, 'Unnikkuttante Swapnalokam', has won many laurels at national-level competitions," he says.

Although he has a passion for acting, Ananthalal says it does not have an impact on his professional life.

"I never experienced any ill-effects in my police duties. Movies like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum have so many real-life police officers in the cast. All these have time and again proved the officers' ability to shine in different spheres. Though I have no cinema plans in the near future, I would love to be a part of good projects," concludes Ananthalal.