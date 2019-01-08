DYUTI international conference to begin on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 19th edition of Development Yearnings for a United and Transformed India (DYUTI) conference hosted by Rajagiri College of Social Sciences (RCSS) will kick off from Wednesday. ‘Multi-sectoral and Interdisciplinary Responses to Health and Well-Being’ will be the theme of the three-day international conference which will be held at the Rajagiri Valley campus in Kakkanad.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the UK India Education Research Initiative, University of York and the University of Melbourne. Operational since 2006, UK India Education Research Initiative aims to enhance educational links between India and UK.

The conference will discuss aspects like living well with chronic diseases, sustainable livelihood, universal health coverage, household health, reducing effective mental health treatment gap by scaling up psychological therapies, health in educational institutions and workplace, ending poverty and hunger and health economics.

Nearly 150 delegates from 28 countries will participate in the conference. Dr Anoop Kumar will be honoured for his effort to identify and prevent the deadly Nipah virus outbreak in North Kerala last year. Fr Jose Kuriedath CMI will inaugurate the conference at 4.30 pm.