Finally, Varappuzha’s dangerous curve to be straightened

KOCHI: Putting an end to the woes of commuters travelling through the NH-66, the Shaapupadi curve at Varappuzha, a dangerous spot that has claimed several lives over the years, will be straightened.

Paravoor MLA V D Satheeshan said an administrative sanction for Rs 47.98 lakh has been given for the road widening project.

Electric posts that stand in the way will be removed and interlocking tiles will be placed.The curve is near an intersection of the bypass road connecting the Varappuzha bridge, the PWD road leading towards Chettibhagom and the old National Highway. “The curve is extremely dangerous especially when the roads are pothole ridden. We have received several reports of road accidents in the area over the past years. Most of them involve two-wheelers. Some of the accidents are minor but a few have been near-death incidents,” said an official with the Varappuzha Police Station. According to Naseer Babu, a resident of Varappuzha and member of the Ernakulam District Residents Association Apex Council (EDRAAC), the land adjacent to the curve was acquired by the National Highway three decades ago as per the 1972 Land Acquisition Act to widen the stretch to 30 metres.

“However, since new rules require that the National Highway needs to be extended to 45 metres, the road widening project never happened. We have been sending frequent reminders to the authorities owing to the rising number of accidents. The move by the MLA is positive and needs to be implemented at the earliest,” he said. However, according to him, the curve at Shaapupadi is not the only place where road widening has to be carried out. “The Varappuzha bridge was constructed 18 years ago. However, the existing panchayat and PWD roads connecting the approach road via the curve at Shappupadi, is very narrow and not motorable. The narrow stretches along the NH should be widened,” Nasser said.

Green signal for the project

V D Sateeshan MLA said administrative sanction was accorded by the Thiruvananthapuram-based Road Transport Office of the Central Government and the National Highway, taking into consideration the heavy rush and frequent accidents taking place along the stretch. A joint meeting will be convened in which officials of the Motor Vehicle Department, Electricity Board, Police Department, National Highway and the Public Works Department with immediate effect. Once technical sanction is accorded, work will begin at the earliest, Sateesan informed.