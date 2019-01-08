Four decades and running! Varghese's bond with his Lambretta only grows stronger

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Those who have read Ponkunnam Varkey's famous work 'Shabdikkunna Kalappa' may be familiar with the unflinching affection the protagonist Ouseppettan shared with his ox, Kannan. Well, tales of such unfaltering love may not only be confined to books, after all.

Meet P M Varghese, an auto driver from Edappally, whose story sounds similar. His bond with his Lambretta auto began in 1978 and four decades later, it hasn't ended. Despite newer models of autorickshaws ruling the roads, Varghese doesn't want to replace his beloved Lambretta and is happy with the modest returns it earns him.

"My journey with Lambretta began four decades ago. All these years, I plied in and around Ernakulam in this vehicle. This helped me earn a living, marry off my daughters and lead a peaceful life. What more do I need?" says Varghese.

Varghese with his Lambretta autorickshaw at Thevara

at Thevara  A Sanesh

Varghese, who became an automobile mechanic at Palluruthy at the age of 14, has weathered many storms.

His life was nothing short of a fairy tale. "My parents were working at Brunton Coir Company when they were laid off due to labour issues. As we were going through severe financial crisis, I started working as an apprentice in an automobile workshop. Later, I took a driving license and worked under different organisations," he says.

Considering his ability as a driver and an automobile mechanic, an engineer from Appolo Tyres hired Varghese as his driver and eventually helped him to go to Libya.

"I went to Libya and got the driving licence. However, I returned soon," says the 68-year-old. It was a subsequent Delhi trip that introduced him to Lambretta autos. "After a few failed attempts to join police and KSRTC, I appeared for an interview for a job in Saudi Arabia. I travelled in a Lambretta auto in Delhi and loved it. After talking to drivers, I decided to buy an auto with my savings," he says.

However, it never was an easy ride. "My knowledge in automobile mechanics helped me cut short the expense. With regular maintenance, I could run an entire day with just two litres of petrol. The increase in vehicle tax was a bane, though," he adds.

His regular customers inspire him to move on. "Most of the time, it is shop owners who call me to transport their goods from the market. A few vegetable vendors are my regular customers too. Besides, I do trips to Nedumbassery airport, Tripunithura and Aroor," he says.He has no plan to stop. "My daughters want me to buy a new auto. As long as my health permits, I will continue this journey," Varghese says.