Four-star hotel project tender to be floated in February

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The tender for the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd’s (KMRL) proposed four-star hotel project will be floated next month. It is learnt the Expression of Interest (EoI) invited by the agency in this regard will be finalised by this month-end. According to KMRL officers, five leading hotel groups have expressed their interest in the project, which mainly includes the construction of an eight-storey four-star hotel on the premises of the Ernakulam South Metro station.

The land for the construction of the over 6,000-sq ft facility will be leased out by KMRL for a period of 35 years. “Upon finalising the EoI, the tenders will be floated by February. Once the bid is awarded, the work will be launched at the earliest,” according to an officer with KMRL.

The Ernakulam South Station is expected to be the busiest station of the Kochi metro. “At present, Edappally is the busiest station between Aluva and Maharaja’s College. Once the service is extended up to Thykkoodam, we expect the Ernakulam South Station will replace Edappally in terms of the rush. With its proximity to MG Road and city centre and the presence of a railway station and commercial hubs nearby, South Station has the potential to become the activity centre. This is the main reason why the hotel is proposed to be constructed there,” the officer said.

The EoI has been invited for the construction of a hotel with bar-restaurant facility. The other required facilities include swimming pool, assembly and conference hall, fitness centre, spa, and four-star suite rooms. The facility will also have a parking lot to accommodate 150 cars.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is likely to hand over the South Station after the completion of the work by February. Currently, the civil work is progressing. With the extension of metro service up to Thykkoodam this year, there will be five new stations - Ernakulam South, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vyttila and Thykkoodam.