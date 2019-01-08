Journaling Eeks the Dinosaur

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Asking animator Suresh Eriyat to choose one from the long list of characters he has created is exactly like asking a parent to pick a favourite of her children. He answers, “Aah, that’s a tricky question.” But he is quick to say, “Every time I work on a project, I fall in love with the character and its premises. I have to enjoy the process. If I don’t enjoy the process, I won’t be able to yield good results.” True to these words, works by his Studio Eeksaurus has generated accolades from all directions; his recent one ‘Tokri’ - which took almost eight years to finish - won the 65th National Award for Best Animation Film in 2018.

Having said that about falling in love with the characters he creates, the Tripunithura native is not one to cling to the past. “Each project is new. Because of that, you don’t look at your past glories. As I work in animation, nothing is packed away. The characters don’t have an expiry date. I can always revive them time and again,” says Suresh.

What makes Suresh and his Mumbai-based Studio Eeksaurus unique is their work that evolves from everyday life. “The key is to observe what is around. We see beyond what is obvious. For example, the fisherwoman in the award-winning animation film ‘Fisherwoman and Tuk Tuk’ is ugly. But she is extremely beautiful at heart. We take unique inspiration from reality, especially when it comes to characterising people. Our biggest learning ground is observing what is around and then using it to our imagination,” says Suresh.

Affirming this on many levels, ‘Fisherwoman and Tuk Tuk’ won 13 awards - including the 63rd National National Award for Best Animation Film in 2016 - and over 30 nominations. “It is probably the first time an animation film is gaining such recognition,” says Suresh.

Though the Studio Eeksaurus was conceived in 2009, the story began much earlier. “I studied at the National Institute of Design (NID),” says Suresh. “When I got out, the animation industry was pretty unknown. There was no aspiration attached to it. I was pretty adamant that I need to do what I was good at, which was telling stories and exploring different art forms in animation. Initially, we started a company called Famous Studios in Mumbai. We mainly focused to create animated content for children. I proposed to make animations of stories that were popular during our time, such as Amarchitrakadhas. It was 1998 and the concept was way too ahead of time.”

At the time, even live-action serials were not paid anything close to what animation could have demanded. However, the studio went ahead and created an episode. Though there were initial hiccups, projects began rolling. “We began picking up advertisements and channel scores for Channel V and MTV. We brought in modern influences to our craft and art, which people began to notice. We introduced clay animation which became popular. Those made an industry which is open to experiments and animated storytelling, thereby opening opportunities for a lot of youngsters,” says Suresh.

In 2009, Suresh and wife Nilima started Studio Eeksaurus. Comprising 35 members, the studio decided not to limit itself to animation. “Eeks has been my nickname since NID days. Probably because of the way I look, I used to be called Eeks the Dinosaur,” he laughs. “With Studio Eeksaurus, the canvas became much larger. We began doing live-action films which had a sense of uniqueness. It was acknowledged by people.

We did our first advertisement for Google Chrome.”Studio Eeksaurus currently works on passionate projects which are mostly socially relevant ones. “Our contribution to the animation industry is to make India a storytelling country,” says Suresh.Going forward, he dreams to create more robust content for the Indian audience. “Because of the existence of international content, there is a likely chance the audience might lose interest. We need to cater to their interest,” says Suresh.