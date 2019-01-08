Home Cities Kochi

Kochi to host IR Summit on January 17

The objective of the Summit is to generate ideas for establishing a positive work culture and projecting the same to the outside world. 

Published: 08th January 2019 05:59 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will organise ‘Kerala IR Summit 2019’ with the theme “Ease of Doing Business through Harmonious Employment Relations” at Gateway Hotel in Kochi on January 17. The Summit, aimed at promoting  best practices in Industrial Relations by facilitating engagement, will also provide key insights into the ‘Kerala work culture’ and address the foremost challenges faced by the HR and IR fraternity today. 

The objective of the Summit is to generate ideas for establishing a positive work culture and projecting the same to the outside world. The Summit will serve as the common platform for HR and IR professionals across the industry to share the best IR practices and learn from experiences and insights of highly successful corporates as to how they have shaped their IR strategy to meet not just the needs of the day, but also to prepare themselves for the upcoming challenges.

There will be deliberations by government officials, CEOs, industry experts, senior HR & IR professionals, researchers and academicians, constructive suggestions to improve HR & IR climate in Kerala, industrial relations in other Indian states.  

The speakers for various sessions include: Tom Jose, Chief Secretary; T V Rao, Chairman, T V Rao Learning Systems & former professor of IIM Ahmedabad; B Jaikrishna, Chairman-President (Group HR & New Business Development), Amara Raja Group; Biju Varkkey, professor, IIM Ahmedabad.

